Shares

Jiji has launched an online business course, Zero to Profit: The Essentials of Business Building. It is designed to equip young Kenyans with the practical skills needed to start and scale profitable businesses in the digital economy.

The fully digital course is specifically tailored for side hustlers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and small business owners who lack access to structured business training.

The initiative directly addresses Kenya’s pressing youth unemployment challenge. According to the 2023 KNBS Economic Survey, over 1.6 million young Kenyans aged 18–34 are unemployed. Yet, a 2024 GeoPoll survey indicates that a significant 87% of Kenyan youth are interested in starting their own ventures

Jiji is closing this gap by providing an essential, no-cost business toolkit that covers the entire entrepreneurial journey.

“At Jiji, our mission has always been to empower people by creating opportunities,” said Maureen Naliaka, PR & Marketing Manager at Jiji Kenya. “We see the drive and ambition in young Kenyans, but what’s often missing is access to the right knowledge. Jiji Academy is here to help fill that void.”

The official launch of Jiji Academy took place at Mount Kenya University (MKU) in Thika, formalizing a partnership between Jiji and the university to drive course uptake among students and the wider community.

The “Zero to Profit” curriculum offers practical lessons on real-world skills, including:

Finding a Profitable Niche and Sourcing Reliable Suppliers.

Pricing Strategies and Leveraging Branding for Growth.

Legal Compliance, Taxation, and Fraud Prevention.

Building Customer Trust and Long-term Retention.

Upon successful completion, learners will receive a certificate of knowledge and a free Boost Package to kickstart their business listing on the Jiji platform.

Ms. Naliaka emphasized the broader impact of the initiative: “This free educational course is our first step in tackling youth unemployment and helping aspiring entrepreneurs take control of their financial future. To every Kenyan feeling stuck or uncertain: Jiji Academy is here to help you move forward.”

The course is now live and free for all interested learners. Visit jiji.academy to register and start learning today.