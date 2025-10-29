Shares

As Safaricom celebrates its 25th anniversary, it has launched a dedicated campaign, the “Shangwe@25 M-PESA Agents and Dealers Promotion,” specifically designed to appreciate the essential partners who power the M-PESA ecosystem. This initiative offers weekly cash rewards based on transaction performance.

The promotion runs for nearly three months, from October 2025, to January 19, 2026.

The campaign is open to all M-PESA Agents existing, inactive, and new dealers onboarded during the promotional period. Participation is automatic, with eligible agents being automatically opted in.

Agents earn entries into the weekly draws by facilitating key M-PESA transactions:

Earning Points: You receive one promotion entry point for every customer deposit or withdrawal transaction of Ksh. 1,000 and above made from your till.

Stawisha Continuity: It is important to note that the existing Stawisha points program will continue to accumulate as usual, independent of this promotion.

Point Limitation: The earned entry points are strictly for the draw and cannot be redeemed for cash, float, airtime, or any other service.

Weekly winners and rewards

The focus of this promotion is on frequent weekly cash rewards, distributed across designated regions:

Prize Category Prize Details Draw Frequency Weekly Cash Prize 1 Ksh. 10,000 cash awarded to 125 winners per region. Every Friday Weekly Cash Prize 2 Ksh. 50,000 cash awarded to up to 42 winners per region. Every Friday

Winners will be notified via an SMS from ‘Safaricom’ sent to the nominated agent number. To ensure the rewards are widely distributed, an agent store can win a cash prize only once throughout the entire promotion period.

Agents can monitor their progress and status easily. Check balance & prizes using the M-PESA Business App and tap the Shangwe@25 banner, or dial *234# and select the Shangwe@25 menu.

Crucial Opt-Out Rule: Should an agent choose to opt out of the service, they will immediately lose all previously accumulated points and will be ineligible for future draws. Opting back in requires the agent to start earning points from zero again.