In a major push to deepen digital inclusion across Kenya, Safaricom has announced a strategic partnership with Naivas Supermarket to make its 5G Home Internet devices available in all Naivas outlets nationwide.

This collaboration is part of Safaricom’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, marking 25 years of connecting and transforming lives. By leveraging Naivas’ extensive retail footprint, Safaricom is bringing its high-speed connectivity solutions closer to households.

The partnership aligns with Safaricom’s commitment to expanding high-speed internet access through both traditional and alternative channels. “We are proud to partner with Naivas Supermarket to bring our internet connectivity closer to customers. It marks a major milestone in our journey as Safaricom to expanding access to high-speed internet through both traditional and alternative channels,” said Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom.

This synergy is timely, as Naivas also celebrates 35 years of service in the Kenyan retail sector.

This collaboration with Naivas is Safaricom’s second major retail partnership this year, following an earlier agreement with Quickmart to accelerate 4G and 5G Home Internet access across all of its 61 outlets.

The deal is as follows: