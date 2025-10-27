Shares

Dr. Bonaya Godana (September 2, 1952 – April 10, 2006) was a towering figure in Kenyan politics, remembered as the first Cabinet Minister from North Eastern. His life was a remarkable journey from humble beginnings in Marsabit to the highest levels of international diplomacy.

A long-serving legislator, Dr. Godana was the Member of Parliament for North Horr Constituency from 1988 until his death in 2006. However, his most distinguished national role came when he served as Kenya’s Minister for Foreign Affairs from January 1998 to 2001 under President Daniel arap Moi.

Dr. Godana’s effectiveness as Foreign Minister was heavily leveraged by his formidable academic credentials. A scholar of the highest caliber, he held a Master of Law from the University of Nairobi and a PhD in International Law from the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva.

His tenure as minister focused intensely on regional stability and peace. He was actively engaged in regional peace initiatives and diplomatic negotiations, specifically utilizing his legal expertise to address persistent border conflicts and regional security issues.

Rising from his roots in the Gabbra community to become a prominent politician and diplomat, Dr. Godana was often recognized as the first MP from Marsabit to ascend to a Cabinet position. His career, defined by his advocacy for peace and legal expertise, was tragically cut short on April 10, 2006, when he died in a plane crash near Marsabit. His death marked a profound loss to both Kenyan politics and regional peace efforts.