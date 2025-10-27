Shares

The countdown to Joe Live in Nairobi just got even more electric. On 5th December 2025, Uhuru Gardens will transform into the city’s ultimate R&B sanctuary as We Outside and Rhythm & Brunch unveil a DJ lineup worthy of the legend himself.

The DJ lineup includes DJ Shinski, DJ Adrian, DJ Andre, and DJ Xclusive, four masters of vibe set to take Nairobi on a nostalgic, soul-soaked journey.

From slow jams that defined first crushes to the upbeat anthems that ruled the dance floors, these DJs promise nothing but an unforgettable trip down the memory lane. Before Joe even steps on stage, fans will already have danced through decades of memories, a seamless mix of rhythm, romance, and pure feel-good energy.

“We wanted this night to feel like flipping through your favorite R&B mixtape — familiar, emotional and full of vibe,” said the organizers. “From 2 PM till midnight, it’s a full-circle experience, from the decks to the main stage, pure nostalgia.” Powered by We Outside and Rhythm & Brunch, Joe Live in Nairobi promises a first-of-its-kind celebration — an elegant, high-energy fusion of music, fashion, and memory. Fans can expect premium hospitality, seamless production, and a night that captures the golden age of R&B while embracing Nairobi’s unmatched urban energy.

This isn’t just another concert, it’s the city’s biggest R&B homecoming. The night when every lyric hits differently, every beat unlocks a memory, and every soul in the crowd sings like it’s 2002 again.

Tickets are now available at Ticketyetu.com, and as history shows, they won’t last long.

Event Details

📅 Date: Friday, 5th December 2025

📍 Venue: Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi