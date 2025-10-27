Shares

Absa Bank Kenya and world-renowned leadership expert Dr. John C. Maxwell are collaborating to host the inaugural Africa Highroad Leadership Conference 2025 on November 20th in Nairobi.

The one-day summit will take place at the Sarit Expo Centre and is expected to attract professionals, experts, and enthusiasts from the private and public sectors across Africa and globally. The conference will focus on how influence, integrity, and purpose can shape transformational leadership within Kenya and beyond.

Attendees will gain fresh insights and practical tools that can be immediately applied to individual and team settings. The summit will also provide networking opportunities and meaningful dialogue among peers and industry professionals. A key objective is to include and mentor youth, who make up the majority of the workforce, to help them build a strong leadership foundation early in their careers.

Absa Bank Kenya has announced a Ksh. 3 million sponsorship for the event. The bank’s clients will also receive discounts on conference tickets.

Abdi Mohamed, Absa Bank Kenya’s Managing Director and CEO (and a speaker at the event), emphasized the bank’s commitment: “Leadership is defined by the ability to inspire trust, drive transformation, and make others better. We are therefore proud to partner with the Africa Highroad Leadership Summit 2025, a platform that carries a great potential to influence and shape Kenya’s leadership conversation and empower individuals to drive positive change.”

Dr. John C. Maxwell, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker, is globally recognized as one of the world’s most influential leadership experts. His organizations have trained millions of leaders worldwide.

To register for the Africa Highroad Leadership Conference 2025, visit ahrleadership.com.