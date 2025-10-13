Shares

NCBA Bank has flagged off a cohort of 110 Commercial and SME Banking customers for a strategic 12-day business immersion trip to China.

Taking place from October 12th to 23rd, 2025, the bank-curated tour is designed to provide customers with direct access to global supply chains, key trading facilities, and Chinese industry leaders.

The delegation represents diverse economic sectors, including FMCG/Electronics, Manufacturing, Construction, Green Energy, Agriculture, Telecommunication, and Pharmaceuticals. The initiative aims to provide practical insights, foster valuable global contacts, and offer a global perspective on business growth.

Dennis Njau, Group Director, Retail Banking at NCBA, emphasized the strategic importance of the destination. “China has been a critical ingredient to the Kenyan business sector’s growth… it is a top source for imports for Kenyan businesses; and is a key player in Kenya’s infrastructural & investment, tourism & cultural exchange and geo-political significance,” he noted.

Kenya’s trade relationship with China is significant, characterized by a substantial import surplus. In the first half of 2025, Kenya’s imports from China reached Ksh. 304.65 billion, highlighting the country’s necessity as a strategic sourcing hub for Kenyan enterprises.

The 12-day schedule is an intensive mix of business engagement and cultural exchange. Customers will visit key business hubs, source trading materials, and interact with leaders across manufacturing, technology, and logistics sectors.

A central component of the trip is the Canton Fair, which offers participants direct access to Chinese manufacturers and global suppliers. Attending the fair enables SMEs to:

Source innovative products.

Discover industry trends.

Secure better deals for improved profit margins.

Other key itinerary highlights include:

Business Association Engagements and networking.

Customer-Centric Company/Factory Visits.

Exposure to Guangzhou Wholesale Markets.

Exploration of Foshan Ceramics & Furniture Wholesale Markets.

“By combining funding and global exposure initiatives, NCBA is empowering its SME clients to take advantage of new international trade opportunities presented by China,” added Njau.