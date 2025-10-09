Shares

112 women, aged 18-35, have been shortlisted from over 200 applicants to compete in the Absa Bank Kenya-GirlCode Women-in-Tech Hackathon.

The competition this year is themed “Future-Proofing Africa: Innovation at the Intersection of FinTech, Cybersecurity, and AI.”

The 30-hour hackathon will challenge participants to design digital solutions that foster a resilient, inclusive, and secure digital future for Africa. Specifically, they are tasked with developing digital-first, AI-enabled financial solutions that align with Kenya’s national innovation priorities. These include youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and economic resilience.

The proposed solutions must:

Enhance access and management of key financial services for youth.

Leverage AI for personalization, decision-making, and automation.

Integrate cybersecurity for data protection and fraud prevention across various digital channels (mobile apps, USSD, web platforms, or chatbots).

The pan-African hackathon will be happening simultaneously across seven cities in five African countries: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Kampala, Nairobi, Gaborone, and Dar es Salaam. A total of over 450 participants continent-wide will participate with the ultimate continental winner receiving a grand prize of USD $5,500.

Absa Bank Kenya Chief Operating and Digital Officer, Julius Kamau, expressed his enthusiasm for the growing talent, stating, “We are pleased to see many young women show interest. This is a great sign of the ambition and the growing talent of women in tech spaces. Through this hackathon, we are not only creating inclusive places for women to showcase their prowess but also come up with solutions that will have a greater impact on the financial landscape of Kenya and the continent.”

Zandile Mkwanazi, CEO and Founder of GirlCode, reinforced the mission: “At GirlCode, our mission has been to bridge the gender gap in tech and to equip the next generation of women innovators with the tools to shape Africa’s digital landscape. We are providing a launching pad where these young women can sharpen their skills while contributing meaningfully to the digital landscape.”

The Nairobi judging panel includes Muthoni Kanyana (CEO, MK-Africa), Lucy Mbuthia (Country Manager, Women in Tech Kenya), Mumbi Kahindo (Absa Bank Kenya Chief People Officer), and Julius Kamau (Absa Bank Kenya Chief Operating Officer).