Safaricom PLC has reported Ksh. 1.1 trillion in True Value for the 2025 financial year. The company’s latest Annual Sustainable Business Report reveals that the technology giant also contributed Ksh. 809 billion to the GDP through its core operations.

The significant surge in True Value. a holistic metric encompassing economic, social, and environmental impact, was largely attributed to three factors:

M-PESA Ecosystem: Enhanced value created for customers, agents, and merchants through the mobile money platform. Investment: Heightened investment in Corporate Social Investment initiatives. Economic Impact: Growth in Safaricom’s Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX).

“Over the past 25 years, Safaricom has evolved into a purpose-led technology company… At the heart of this journey is sustainability, embedded not as an obligation, but as a business imperative,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC. “We continue to hold ourselves accountable, using the Sustainable Development Goals as our blueprint for impact.”

The report, themed Anchored on Purpose, Accelerating a Digital Future, showcases how Safaricom is leveraging innovation and technology to transform lives across Kenya.

Safaricom made strides in digital access and social equity, with a focus on its financial and agricultural platforms:

Initiative Achievement Digital Access Smartphone ownership on the network grew significantly from 22.93 million to 27.37 million. Lipa Mdogo Smartphone ownership among customers increased to 50%, heavily driven by the device financing initiative. DigiFarm Ksh. 945 million in credit was disbursed across 169,000 loans to farmers, with 36% of recipients being women and 17% being youth. Diversity & Inclusion Achieved near gender parity (51% Male: 49% Female) across all employees, and 45% women in senior leadership. Data Growth The use of AI to deliver personalized customer offers led to a 15.2% year-on-year growth in mobile data revenue.

The company demonstrated significant progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals:

Reforestation: Over 830,000 trees were planted and 694 hectares restored. Cumulatively, the company has now grown 2.3 million trees against a target of 5 million by 2030.

Recycling & E-Waste: Achieved a remarkable 99% recycling rate, collecting and recycling 190 tons of e-waste and 62 tons of plastic through the M-PESA Green Points program.

Climate Leadership: Earned the prestigious CDP A-list recognition on Climate Change and Supplier Engagement Assessment.

Safaricom strengthened transparency and data protection:

Data Security: Awarded the ISO 27701, the highest certification in Privacy Information Management System (PIMS), dedication to safeguarding customer data across its GSM and M-Pesa services.

Fraud Management: Recorded an 87% fraud reduction by deploying AI to identify social engineering fraudsters.

Anti-Money Laundering: Detected poaching activity and associated revenue flow via M-Pesa, resulting in the identification and reporting of 14 poachers to the financial reporting center.

Download the Safaricom Sustainability Report 2025 HERE.