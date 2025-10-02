Shares

East African Breweries PLC (EABL) has solidified its position as a leader in climate action, announcing that more than 70 percent of its manufacturing operations are now powered by renewable energy.

This landmark achievement is detailed in the company’s Fifth Sustainability Report, which highlights accelerated progress in both energy transition and water stewardship.

EABL achieved this milestone through sustained, strategic investments, including the full utilization of biomass plants at its breweries in Nairobi, Kampala, and Kisumu. This is alongside improved energy recovery systems and the electrification of its facilities. This shift has significantly reduced the company’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Alongside its energy gains, EABL reported exceeding its targets in protecting vital water sources, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability:

The company replenished over 700 million litres of water in 2025, significantly surpassing its internal target of 400 million litres.

This effort brings EABL’s total cumulative water contribution to more than two billion litres to date.

The company also introduced innovative Zero Liquid Discharge systems that recycle and reuse water in manufacturing while simultaneously reducing energy demand.

Jane Karuku, EABL Group Managing Director and CEO, stated that the report reflects how sustainability is now fundamental to the company’s operations.

“This year’s report reflects how we are embedding sustainability into every drop of our business. From protecting vital water sources to transitioning to renewable energy, we are proving that long-term business success goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship and social progress,” Ms. Karuku said.

EABL’s strategy, Spirit of Progress, anchors growth on three pillars: environmental stewardship, social impact, and inclusive economic empowerment. This includes regenerative agriculture programs, which have reportedly doubled farmer yields in some regions, and investments in circular packaging and community well-being.

The 2025 report reaffirms EABL’s commitment to delivering tangible impact “from grain to glass,” ensuring the company remains transparent and accountable to all stakeholders.

Download the 2025 EABL Sustainability Report HERE.