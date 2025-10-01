Shares

Safaricom, through Safaricom Foundation and M-PESA Foundation, has invested Ksh. 65 million to deliver new educational facilities in Kisumu and Vihiga counties, aiming to boost the quality of education in the region.

The primary beneficiary of the Ksh. 65 million project was Ekwanda Primary School in Vihiga County. The institution received a sweeping upgrade that included:

15 new classrooms for learners from Grade 1 to 6, as well as PP1 and PP2.

An administration block.

A 40-seater ICT laboratory.

A dedicated school kitchen and new ablution blocks.

A perimeter fence to enhance security.

“Education remains an ultimate equaliser, opening doors to opportunities to improve lives,” said Henry Kilonzo, Senior Manager, Safaricom Foundation Programmes. “Adequate infrastructure is crucial in enhancing learning and teacher effectiveness, impacting performance.”

In Kisumu County, Kibos Special School for the Visually Impaired received specialized support. As part of the same program, the Safaricom Foundation equipped a new dormitory with 48 beds and 96 mattresses at a cost of Ksh. 10 million.

Mrs. Rebecca Asiko, the acting Headmistress at Kibos Special School, noted the impact: “We are always seeking ways to motivate our students to perform better and these facilities will go a long way in providing a conducive environment for their overall well-being, allowing them to study better.”

Safaricom and its Foundations are collaborating with the Ministry of Education and the County Governments of Kisumu and Vihiga to deliver the project. This partnership is designed to help bridge the gap between rising student enrollment, driven by policies like Free Primary Education (FPE) and 100% transition to secondary school, and the severely strained existing infrastructure.

The rapid increase in student numbers, coupled with the requirements of the new Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), has created an urgent need for modern facilities that can support conducive learning environments.

Since its inception, Safaricom has demonstrated a commitment to education in the two counties, investing approximately Ksh. 512 million in education projects that have collectively impacted over 1 million people in Kisumu and Vihiga.