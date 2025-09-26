For years, the HPV vaccine has been a routine part of adolescent healthcare, widely recommended for girls around ages 11-12. The goal was to vaccinate them before potential exposure to the human papillomavirus (HPV). The Kenyan government offers the vaccine for free to girls aged 10–14.
However, if you’re a woman in your 30s or 40s and thought you missed your chance, think again. The recommended age for the HPV vaccine has been extended, and it’s a conversation you should have with your gynecologist at your next pap smear.
What’s changed?
In 2018, the FDA extended the approved age range for the HPV vaccine (specifically, Gardasil 9) up to age 45 for both women and men. This change was informed by new data showing a documented second peak of HPV infections in the 35-45 age group, a demographic that was not eligible for the vaccine in their youth. While it’s still most effective when given before any sexual activity, the new guidelines acknowledge that many adults may not have been exposed to all the HPV strains the vaccine protects against.
Why it’s still important
The HPV virus is a leading cause of several cancers, most notably cervical cancer, but also cancers of the vagina, vulva, penis, anus, and throat. Pap smears and regular screenings remain critical, but they detect changes after an infection has occurred. The vaccine works to prevent the infection in the first place.
Even if you have an existing HPV infection, the vaccine can still provide a protective effect against other strains you haven’t been exposed to. The most common HPV strains that cause cancer, types 16 and 18, are responsible for most cases of cervical cancer. The vaccine protects against these as well as several other high-risk strains.
Shared decision making with your doctor
For women aged 27-45, the decision to get the vaccine is not a blanket recommendation for everyone. Instead, it’s a matter of “shared clinical decision-making” between you and your doctor. Your doctor will discuss your specific risk factors, including your sexual history, to determine if the vaccine would be beneficial for you.
The regular pap smear is also recommended for women who are sexually active, but it is not a prerequisite for getting the vaccine. You should have a conversation with your healthcare provider about both.
Cervical cancer is largely preventable, and the HPV vaccine is one of the most powerful tools we have to fight it. While screening through regular pap smears is crucial for early detection, the HPV vaccine is a proactive measure that can stop cancer before it starts.