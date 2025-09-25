Shares

A new creative studio and events hub, Ultimate City, has officially opened at 209 State House Road. Designed to be a launchpad for the next generation of African talent, this versatile space is dedicated to film, podcasts, creative showcases, and youth-focused conversations.

Ultimate City aims to be a home for both emerging and established creators, offering a dynamic platform to share work, collaborate, and connect with audiences. The hub is now a central resource for Nairobi’s vibrant creative community.

What you can find at Ultimate City:

Film: Screenings and premieres of Kenyan and African films.

Audio: Live podcast recordings.

Showcases: Events for fashion, art, music, and photography.

Discussions: Panel talks on youth culture, digital trends, and entrepreneurship.

Workshops: Masterclasses in film, photography, and music production.

Networking: Events to connect creatives and industry professionals.

Launches: A venue for product, book, and campaign launches.

The studio also produces its own content, including conversations with top Kenyan creatives, to capture authentic stories that resonate with young audiences. According to CEO and Founder Dan Aceda, “Our goal is to create a space where ideas are shared, stories are told, and new projects can come to life. Nairobi has an incredible pool of talent, and Ultimate City is here to provide both the platform and the support.”

Ultimate City is now accepting bookings and collaborations (contact: +254 721 484 075).