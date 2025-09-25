Shares

Ilara Health, the Kenyan healthtech company that provide affordable diagnostics and digital solutions to primary care clinics, announced a significant restructuring of its operations in September 2025.

The company, which has partnered with over 3,000 clinics across 46 counties since 2019, is facing a challenging financial climate. Due to “current market conditions and financing dynamics,” including a reversal of funding commitments, the company will have to significantly reduce its staff. The goal is to ensure continuous service for its clinics and the more than 6 million patients they serve each year.

The company has already begun a 30-day consultation process with the employees who may be impacted, as required by Kenyan labour law.

According to Ilara Health’s founder and CEO, Emilian Popa, this is a difficult but necessary step. “This is a difficult moment for our team, especially in light of recent strides we have made in the business,” he said. “We know that any potential job losses have a real impact on people’s lives.”

Despite the challenges, the company remains focused on its core mission. As it reviews all aspects of its operations, it will prioritize cash-generating business lines. “Our priority remains, as ever, to underserved communities who need access to essential healthcare services in Kenya,” Popa added.

Ilara Health’s mission since 2019 has been to help African primary care clinics deliver better healthcare by providing diagnostic equipment, medicines, and digital tools.

In 2020, Ilara Health raised Ksh. 375 million ($3.75 million) in Series A funding led by TLcom Capital, with participation from DOB Equity, Global Ventures and Chandaria Capital. The company planned to use the funding to expand its reach across the continent and to accelerate the development of its platform.