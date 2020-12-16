Shares

Ilara Health has raised Ksh. 375 million ($3.75 million) in Series A funding led by TLcom Capital, with participation from DOB Equity, Global Ventures and Chandaria Capital. The Nairobi-based company will use the funding to expand its reach across the continent and to accelerate the development of its platform.

The company powers existing primary care facilities with tech health tools to bridge the gap across sub-Saharan Africa. The majority of clinical decisions often require some form of laboratory diagnosis, but in many peri-urban and rural locations these services are non-existent, leading to high rates of preventable death and illness. Ilara Health works toward meeting this need by increasing patient access to tests and screenings. The diagnostic data points collected manages a patients’ first contact hence facilitate ongoing patient management through its closed-loop patient management and follow-up.

Emilian Popa, CEO and co-founder of Ilara Health said, “This funding round allows us to significantly grow our on-the-ground presence and invest resources into our technology capabilities. In just one year of operation, we have seen the incredible impact our Ilara Health platform has had in delivering improved services across maternal, metabolic, cardiovascular and infectious disease care.”

The health-tech company has partnered with over 200 facilities across wider Nairobi and Kisumu, up from 15 at the start of the year. They expand across wider Kenya and a new East African market within the next 1 year. It has also recently announced the receipt of a Ksh. 110 million ($1.1 million) grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in addition to its acceptance into MIT Solve’s fourth batch of Solvers, earlier this year.

Over the past one year, they have partnered with more than 200 clinics across Kenya. Its innovative underlying technology integrates these diagnostic tools into easily manageable electronic tools that are easy to operate.