Britam’s BetaLab has officially unveiled its Regional Startup Challenge 2025, an ambitious initiative designed to foster and accelerate the growth of established startups in Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda. The program’s core mission is to fuel East Africa’s ongoing digital transformation by partnering with promising innovators.

The challenge is specifically tailored for growth-stage startups that are already making a significant impact. To be eligible, companies must have a registered entity in one of the three target countries, have been operational for a minimum of two years, and be at a Series B funding stage or beyond. Crucially, they must also have existing products and a proven track record of generating revenue.

Britam is seeking groundbreaking solutions across a wide range of sectors, including:

Fintech

Health tech

Insurtech

Consumer tech

Agritech

Retail and supply chain

A key focus for this year’s Regional Startup Challenge 2025 is on innovations that can strengthen and enhance the entire insurance and finance value chain.

Selected startups will gain entry into a robust growth ecosystem. The program’s benefits include:

An intensive Venture Development Bootcamp.

A 60-day accelerator program that will see startups work directly with Britam’s business units.

An Investor Demo Day to pitch their solutions to potential investors.

Valuable technology credits to help with technical development and scaling.

Applications for the BetaLab Regional Startup Challenge 2025 are currently open and will close on September 30, 2025. Interested startups can apply through the official application portal here.