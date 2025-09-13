Shares

If you’re a fan of old-school R&B, hip hop anthems, and modern R&B bangers, this was the party to be at, Old School R&B Brunch (OSR). A little after 5 p.m., we pulled into Sarova Whitesands Mombasa after the drive up from the south coast in Diani. At first, we were a bit disappointed, last year’s edition had been staged right on the beach, and this time the garden setting didn’t quite have the same instant wow factor.

But once we stepped inside, any doubts melted away. The crowd, seated, drinks in hand, was already singing outrageously along to Joe’s classics. It wasn’t just the music filling the space; it was the people. The audience became the soundtrack. And that’s when it clicked: this was less about a perfect venue and more about shared energy.

The DJ kept the flow tight, slipping from 90s hip hop to dancehall and back to silky R&B. The vibe lifted with every track. It was my first time, though my friend was on her second round after attending last year’s debut in Kenya.

According to the OSR team, the brunch began six years ago in London as a small gathering and has since grown into a global movement across 45+ cities in 15 countries, from New York and Dubai to Tokyo and Sydney.

Co-founder Reiss summed it up best “From the very beginning, Old School R&B Brunch was about more than just music – it was about creating a space where people could connect, be themselves, and celebrate a culture that shaped us. Bringing that energy to Kenya feels like coming home.”

This wasn’t just another DJ set. The night unfolded in layers: A games corner where Jenga drew in both strangers and friends. Rum punch, pizzas, and skewers fueling the crowd. A spontaneous karaoke takeover, where the mic passed from hand to hand and the room roared with choruses. That sense of community was exactly the point. OSR, born from Nigerian heritage and a love for soulful gatherings, has grown from 250 guests in 2019 to a global cultural touchstone.

One reveller captured it perfectly: “What would life be without this music? Hearing songs I hadn’t heard in years. It’s always a great night when you can sing your heart out and dance with your babes.”

As the night closed, we found ourselves driving back to Diani with full hearts. The event felt like more than nostalgia, it was a celebration of the music that raised us, the culture that shaped us, and the communities that still gather for it.

With Kenya now firmly on OSR’s global tour and Nairobi already slated for a return edition in December 2025, East African audiences can look forward to more days and nights of rhythm, connection, and pure old-school R&B magic.

Photo credits: OSR Brunch Facebook Page