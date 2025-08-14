Shares

Old School R&B Brunch (OSR) is bringing its experience to Kenya this week with a four-day line-up of events in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The programme kicks off at Mass House, Nairobi, and concludes at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort, Mombasa.

“From the very beginning, Old School R&B Brunch was about more than music, it was about creating a space where people could connect, be themselves, and celebrate a culture that shaped us. Bringing that energy to Kenya feels like coming home, and we cannot wait to share the experience with Nairobi and Mombasa,” said Reiss, Co-Founder of OSR.

The concept was born in London six years ago when childhood friends Reiss, Olu, and Paul channelled their Nigerian heritage and passion for soulful experiences into creating a safe, vibrant space for music lovers. Even during the pandemic, OSR adapted with weekly live DJ sessions on Instagram, connecting audiences worldwide and fuelling its international growth.

From London to Lagos, New York to Dubai, OSR has become a cultural movement. What began as a single brunch in 2019 with 250 guests has since expanded to over 45 cities in 15 countries, regularly attracting more than 800 attendees to its London events.

Today, OSR is more than an event series and it encompasses professional recording studios and its own Restaurant & Bar.

Here are the key dates for OSR in Kenya

1. Thursday, 14 August, 5 pm – 9 pm: The Business of Music Summit – A high-level industry gathering with artists, tastemakers, and executives discussing the future of music in Africa at Sarova Panafric.

2. Friday, 15 August, 6 pm – 9 pm: OSR Padel Party – A vibrant mix of sport, socialising, and R&B classics.

3. Saturday, 16 August: OSR Nairobi Edition – The flagship Old School R&B Brunch, bringing together fans for a day of music, food, and culture at Mass House, Ngong Racecourse.

4. Sunday, 17 August: OSR Mombasa Edition – An unforgettable R&B by the beach experience with tropical flair, Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort.