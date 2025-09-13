The Science for Africa (SFA) Foundation and SemaBox Africa have partnered to launch Echoes of Evidence, a new podcast designed to bring evidence-based scientific knowledge into public discourse. The initiative aims to cultivate a culture of curiosity, engagement, and trust in science across the African continent.
The bi-weekly podcast is hosted by a scientist, science communicator, and Public Health specialist. It will transform complex scientific concepts and developments into accessible and candid conversations, featuring leading African scientists, innovators, experts, and policymakers. The episodes will humanize African scientists, highlight African-led innovations, and connect the continent’s research to the global science discourse.
“Science is inseparable from geopolitics and diplomacy,” said Dr. Tom Kariuki (PhD), CEO of the SFA Foundation. “From climate change to health and technology, the ability of nations to cooperate and share evidence determines whether societies thrive or falter. Platforms like Echoes of Evidence bring these realities closer to the public, showing how science is not just about discoveries in a lab, but also about shaping alliances, strengthening trust, and influencing global policy. At the SFA Foundation, we see science communication as a powerful tool of diplomacy, one that ensures Africa’s perspectives, knowledge, and innovations are part of global conversations and decision-making.”
Dr. Evelyn Gitau, Chief Scientific Officer at the SFA Foundation and co-host of the podcast, added: “At the Science for Africa Foundation, we invest in research that shapes policy, builds resilience, and inspires the next generation. This podcast highlights the science, diplomacy, and collaboration behind African-led solutions, amplifying African leadership and voices that are transforming health, climate, agriculture, and technology across the continent and beyond.”
Lillian Mutengu, Senior Programme Manager at the SFA Foundation and also a co-host, emphasized the podcast’s role in rebuilding public trust. “We live in times of unprecedented scientific progress, where new discoveries and technologies often advance far ahead of public awareness. This poses a risk for public confusion and concern. Echoes of Evidence seeks to rebuild public trust in science and promote science literacy, enabling public discourse on health, climate, and other emerging issues shaping the future of science and innovation.”
The podcast is now available on on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Wazo Podcasts.