SemaBOX Africa has officially launched YEBO, an encrypted file-sharing tool developed specifically for African creators, filmmakers, businesses, and digital storytellers.

Built upon Mozilla’s open-source foundation, YEBO has been re-engineered to address the unique needs and realities of the African digital ecosystem. The platform allows users to instantly upload and send video, audio, or any file format via email, WhatsApp, or QR code.

The core promise of YEBO is security and privacy. Every transfer is fully encrypted, ensuring users retain full ownership and privacy of their content. Crucially, the platform guarantees that files shared on YEBO are never used to train AI models. Users can further protect their intellectual property with passwords, download limits, or expiration dates.

“We’re bringing back full ownership and control to African creators,” said the SemaBOX Africa team. “For too long, we’ve relied on global platforms that don’t prioritize our privacy or our intellectual property. YEBO changes that—it’s secure, simple, and built for us.”

YEBO is currently offering free transfers of up to 2.5GB, with paid tiers for larger file sizes and professional users expected soon.

Experience YEBO today HERE.