The Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Boys’ Team started their elite training camp in Spain with a commanding 6-1 victory over host team SD Huesca U23 in a friendly match. The game was played on Tuesday at the Huesca Academy Grounds.

The All-Stars set a blistering pace early on, with Brian Aroka scoring the first goal, followed by a strike from Derrick Oketch, giving them a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Kenyan side continued its dominance. Dennis Okumu scored a brilliant brace, and Felix Munguti also found the back of the net. An own goal by the hosts further widened the gap before Nicolás López scored a consolation goal for SD Huesca in the 89th minute.

Huesca Academy coach Gabriel Infante praised the visiting team’s performance. “They competed very well,” he said. “They run a lot, are very physical and fast, and play with so much passion and freedom. What impressed me most is how they express themselves on the pitch, not bound by a rigid system, but playing with creativity and heart.”

Chapa Dimba All-Star player Derrick Oketch also shared his thoughts. “We overpowered our opponents with our pace and made them work hard,” he said. “However, our finishing was a bit lacking despite the win. That’s an area we’re determined to sharpen.”

In other news from the camp, two players from the Girls’ Team, Hellen Mito and Martha Simiyu Nafula, were selected to join the SD Huesca Senior Ladies’ Team for their evening training session.

Looking ahead, the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars boys will take on Valdefierro CF, while the girls’ team will face Zaragoza CFF in their next friendly matches.