NCBA has equipped 100 private school owners and stakeholders in Naivasha with essential tools for financial sustainability and digital transformation. This initiative, held on September 9, 2025, focused on helping schools adopt renewable energy, improve water and sanitation facilities, and use modern digital banking solutions.
The training, a collaboration with Water.Org, provided attendees with practical knowledge on green financing, asset financing, and business insurance. It also highlighted how digital platforms like NCBA’s Soma Plus, NCBA Tills, and Connect Plus can streamline operations and enhance transparency in school management.
The education sector is a cornerstone of Kenya’s economy, a fact underscored by the National Treasury’s Ksh. 707.2 billion allocation in the 2025/2026 budget. Schools are not just educational centers; they are vital economic drivers that create jobs, support local suppliers, and foster community development.
Robert Kiboti, NCBA’s Director of Commercial and SME Banking, emphasized the bank’s commitment to enabling the education sector to thrive. “We believe schools are at the heart of securing Kenya’s economic growth. By providing them with the right financing models, we are enabling them to become more resilient, efficient, and future-ready,” he said.
Participants also gained insights into managing risks through Bancassurance, which helps protect their institutions from unforeseen disruptions.
Harun Muigai, Chairman of the Association of Private Primary Schools in Naivasha, praised the initiative. “This forum has been very helpful to us as school owners. We’ve learned about financial and risk management solutions and believe NCBA can be a strategic partner in growing our institutions sustainably,” he stated.
This initiative is part of NCBA’s broader commitment to sustainable finance, digital transformation, and empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across key sectors of the economy.