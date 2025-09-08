Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Senator Mutahi Kagwe, is urging international investors to package tea in Kenya before exporting it. Speaking at the North America Tea Conference in South Carolina, the CS highlighted that packaging at the source is not only more cost-effective but also ensures higher value for both producers and consumers.
The Kenyan government has backed this initiative by removing all taxes on packaging materials for agricultural products. This allows Kenyan exporters to package their tea to meet international standards right at the source, creating a direct-to-shelf product. This process, according to the CS, guarantees freshness, traceability, and better profits for farmers.
“By packaging at origin, we eliminate unnecessary costs, improve competitiveness, and strengthen Kenya’s position in the global tea market,” Kagwe told conference attendees.
Accompanied by key figures from Kenya’s tea sector, including Tea Board of Kenya CEO Willy Mutai and KTDA leadership, CS Kagwe showcased Kenya’s dominance in global tea production. The country produced a remarkable 598.47 million kilograms of tea in 2024, a 4.95% increase from the previous year. This growth was attributed to favorable weather conditions, government-subsidized fertilizer programs, and enhanced processing capabilities.
The CS also highlighted Kenya’s successful diversification into specialty teas, particularly purple tea. Developed at the Tea Research Institute, this unique variety is celebrated for its health benefits and high antioxidant content. Purple Orthodox tea fetches a price that is three to four times higher than standard black tea, providing a significant boost to farmer earnings.
Kagwe stressed that tea is more than just a commodity; it’s a vital part of Kenya’s culture and environment. Tea cultivation helps conserve ecosystems by preventing soil erosion, supporting biodiversity, and sequestering carbon.