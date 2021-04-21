Shares

Tea farmers will once again hold elections to select (Kenya Tea Development Agency) KTDA directors, following the nullification of the fraudulent election of KTDA factory directors in 2019, through the action of 3 tea farmers who took the matter to court.

Following the signing of The Tea Bill into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta early this year, over 600,000 tea farmers in Kenya were reassured of radical policy and structural reforms to the tea sector. The new law now assures farmers of better returns through the purging of cartels and middlemen, overhauling old and tired leadership at KTDA and factories, and forcing KTDA to focus on marketing and value addition.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured the tea farmers of his commitment to the full implementation of the bill through Executive Order No 3 of 2021, which recognized the need for the realignment of KTDA in favor of small scale farmers. The President further directed the Attorney General to conduct an inquiry into a conflict of interest in KTDA and sets limit for KTDA directors and chairmen. The president also directed that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, jointly with the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives, and the Hon. Attorney-General, ensure the immediate and full implementation of the order.

Effective immeadiately, tea farmers will follow a strict timetable given by Hon. Peter Munya, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Agriculture and cooperatives. Muranga farmers will take the lead in Njunu, Nduti, Makomboki, Ikumbi, Githambo and Kanyenyaini tea factories. The Ministry of Interior further issued an order to county commissioners to ensure order and security during these historical elections.

The Kenya Tea Sector Lobby has urged tea farmers to take this historical opportunity to vote in only credible directors who have the interest of the farmers at heart. Every farmer has an equal right to a credible election, through the One Man One vote system that removed the ability for manipulation of the elections.