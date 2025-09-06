Safaricom has announced an exciting new promotion for new customers looking to connect to its high-speed Home Fibre service. The telecommunications giant is offering a 25% discount on its four most popular packages for the month of September.
This strategic move is aimed at expanding its market share and giving more Kenyans access to reliable and affordable internet.
The offer, which is valid for the first month of subscription, applies to Safaricom’s Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond packages. For a new customer, this means a significant saving on their initial bill and a chance to experience the benefits of a fast and stable internet connection.
Here’s a breakdown of the discounted packages:
- Bronze (15 Mbps): The entry-level package, ideal for basic browsing, social media, and streaming in standard definition. With the 25% discount, the price is reduced from Ksh. 2,999 to Ksh. 2,250 for the first month.
- Silver (30 Mbps): A great option for multiple devices, HD streaming, and online calls. This package will cost a new customer Ksh. 3,075 instead of the usual Ksh. 4,100.
- Gold (80 Mbps): Perfect for households with heavy internet usage, including 4K streaming, online gaming, and large downloads. The discounted price is Ksh. 4,725, down from Ksh. 6,299.
- Diamond (500 Mbps): The ultimate package for users who require lightning-fast speeds for multiple devices, heavy online gaming, and high-definition video conferencing. The new customer price is Ksh. 9,375, a substantial saving from the standard Ksh. 12,499.
Safaricom Home Fibre is known for its reliability and wide coverage, which is constantly expanding. With the increasing demand for seamless connectivity for work, education, and entertainment, this offer presents an opportune moment for new users to get connected. The service also comes with other benefits, such as a free installation and a complimentary Wi-Fi router.