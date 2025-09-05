The KCB Foundation has teamed up with the Wundanyi Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) and the Mastercard Foundation to provide technical and vocational skills to young people in Taita Taveta County. The goal is to create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth in the region.
The initiative, launched by Wundanyi Member of Parliament Hon. Danson Mwashako Mwakuwona, will train an initial group of 96 young people from the constituency. The trainees will receive market driven skills in partnership with three local institutions: Wumingu Technical and Vocational College, Taita Taveta National Polytechnic, and Mwagafwa Vocational Training Center.
Mendi Njonjo, the Director of the KCB Foundation, highlighted the bank’s commitment to empowering communities. “Today, we are once again demonstrating our dedication to nurturing talent and creating opportunities,” she said. The trainees will join a larger group of program participants who have been equipped with technical skills and prepared for entrepreneurial success through the 2Jiajiri Program.
The 2Jiajiri program aims to drive shared prosperity and job creation by providing young people and women with vocational training, support for small businesses, and access to capital.
Hon. Danson Mwashako Mwakuwona called the partnership a “game-changer” for Wundanyi, stating that it will allow young people to acquire practical skills, find employment, and build businesses that will strengthen the local economy.
The collaboration brings together private, non-profit, and government entities to equip young people with the essential life skills, entrepreneurship training, and financial literacy needed for long-term success.