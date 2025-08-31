Shares

Safaricom has hosted its flagship Innovation Day under the theme: Powering What’s Next: AI, Resilience & Sustainable Innovation.

The forum which attracted at least 100 key decision-makers, technology partners, and enterprise customers is aligned to Safaricom’s vision to be Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company in the next five years.

It also explored solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, and AI while emphasising Safaricom’s readiness to deliver impactful, future-proof digital solutions for businesses.

“As digitisation accelerates across all sectors, businesses are seeking trusted partners who offer secure, AI-Powered and scalable solutions. We aim to be a trusted partner for businesses in their digital transformation journey,” said Frankline Okata, Ag. Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Safaricom.

The innovation day also reinforced Safaricom Business promise to power enterprise growth across Kenya.

“Safaricom Business Innovation Day represents more than a showcase; it is a declaration of intent. We are no longer just a connectivity provider. We are evolving into a strategic digital transformation partner, helping businesses harness technology to become more resilient, competitive, and sustainable,” Okata said.

The Innovation Day stands as both a platform for innovation and a symbol of the company’s bold market repositioning, from telco to full-scale technology enabler, shaping the future of enterprise in Kenya and beyond.