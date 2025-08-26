Shares

Safaricom Business today convened a high-impact media forum aimed at deepening understanding of how its technology solutions are powering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as large enterprises across Kenya.

The engagement brought together media stakeholders, offering a first hand look at how Safaricom Business is delivering tailored digital solutions that are enabling growth, efficiency, and resilience within Kenya’s enterprise ecosystem.

Speaking during the session, Frankline Okata, the acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Safaricom emphasized the transformative role of technology in driving inclusive business growth and the vital role of the media in amplifying these efforts.

“At Safaricom Business, we believe that access to the right digital tools can level the playing field for MSMEs, helping them compete, scale, and thrive,” he said.

Over the last 16 years, Safaricom Business has evolved into a trusted technology partner for businesses across sectors by offering a suite of integrated solutions. These include Business, Voice, Data and SMS, Cloud Solutions, Cybersecurity Solutions, Internet for Business and Internet of Things.

“We understand the pain points facing enterprises, from limited capital to restricted digital reach. Our goal is to remove these barriers through locally relevant, easy-to-deploy, and cost-effective digital solutions that match the needs of each business stage,” Okata said.

The forum closed with an open networking session, where participants engaged with Safaricom Business leadership and product experts to explore collaboration opportunities and future media engagements.