Kitovoto Mutinda has been charged with six counts of publishing false information, in a case that highlights the weaponization of laws to intimidate citizens. The charges stem from allegations that he intentionally published and spread misleading information about Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi and the Kitui County Assembly.
According to the prosecution, Mutinda allegedly shared the defamatory content on various WhatsApp forums and online platforms associated with the radio brand “Kinuko 96.5 FM”. The false information, which included claims that MP Mulyungi was involved in a multi-million shilling tender scandal, was reportedly intended to tarnish the reputation of the elected officials and stir public distrust.
Kitovoto Mutinda was charged under Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act of 2018. During his court appearance, Mutinda pleaded not guilty to all six counts. He was released on a bond of Ksh. 500,000 or a cash bail of Ksh. 250,000.
The case is scheduled for mention on September 3, 2025. The prosecution has listed several witnesses, including MP Mulyungi himself, as well as Lucy Waema, Simon Ngala Syengo, and Augustus Maithya Kyenze.
The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) recently released a report that documented cases of weaponization of laws to target citizens and the one that has been misused the most in recent times being the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act. Section 22 and 23 of the law are the ones that have been used the most.