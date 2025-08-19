Shares

Airtel Money Kenya has funded the installation of a borehole, dubbed the Karantina water project, in Marsabit in order to improve the lives of residents. The project has been implemented by Kenya Red Cross Society.

Located in Marsabit town, Saku sub-county, the project aims to improve access to safe, clean, and reliable water for families affected by drought in Northern Kenya. The project involved essential infrastructure works such as the construction of masonry tanks, extending pipelines, constructing watering troughs and kiosks, and installing prepaid meters to ensure sustainable water management for both households and livestock.

Speaking during the commissioning event, Marsabit County Deputy Governor Solomon Riwe lauded the project’s efforts and called for the community to safeguard the water project.

“We thank Airtel Money Kenya and the Kenya Red Cross Society for the continued interventions in Marsabit County aimed at building resilience and offering relief. I urge all residents who will benefit from this initiative to take good care of this water project, as we are the immediate beneficiaries. Red Cross and Airtel Money have played their part, let’s play our part by safeguarding the water,” he said.

Alongside the Karantina borehole, the partnership has also rehabilitated four water sources in Loosuk, Lojorin, Bendera, and Loltulele in Samburu County, further enhancing access to safe and reliable water for drought-affected families in Northern Kenya and benefiting over 1950 households.

“Airtel Money continues to grow, and we are witnessing more Kenyans trusting in our services. As we grow, it is imperative for us to grow with the communities that we serve through transformational initiatives such as the Karantina water project. We trust that this borehole will be a source of health, opportunity, and dignity for this community. Our commitment is not only to enable seamless financial transactions but also to empower communities,” said Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director Anne Kinuthia-Otieno.

In 2022, Airtel Money Kenya Limited donated Ksh. 50 million to the Kenya Red Cross Society in support of the government led response to the devastating effects of the drought that affected over 5.1 million people across the country.

“We thank Airtel Money for this partnership and for their continued support of Kenyans. Moving forward, we should engage as stakeholders on sustainable ways to efficiently utilize water projects such as irrigation initiatives,” said Kenya Red Cross Society Governor Hon. Geoffrey Korir.

Kenya continues to grapple with economic water scarcity, with only 15% of the nation’s water resources fully developed. In Northern Kenya, where rainfall is unpredictable and droughts are frequent, access to clean water remains one of the most pressing development challenges.