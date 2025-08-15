Shares

Ajua has today announced the acquisition of Rate My Service (RMS), a Kenyan Customer and Employee Experience platform.

The acquisition of Rate My Service combines two of Africa’s prominent CX platforms to expand reach and enhance capabilities across the continent. By integrating RMS’s innovative feedback solutions and local market understanding, Ajua is poised to deliver even more impactful and tailored CX strategies to businesses.

“This acquisition is a game-changer for the African CX landscape,” said Nyasha Mutsekwa, Ajua CEO’s. “Bringing RMS into the Ajua family not only deepens our local expertise but also significantly expands our collective reach. It’s a powerful step towards realizing our goal of building the biggest and most robust CX platform in Africa, empowering businesses to truly understand and serve their customers with unparalleled precision.”

Ajua is already recognized for its extensive coverage across Africa and the Caribbean, offering a comprehensive suite of CX solutions that enable businesses to gather, analyze and act on customer feedback. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ajua and RMS provide scalability, security and reliability. Furthermore, Ajua and RMS boast direct integration with Google and Meta (including WhatsApp), offering accessible customer interaction channels.

The addition of Rate My Service’s specialized solutions further strengthens Ajua’s ability to provide a holistic and highly localized CX offering, catering to the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors.

Ajua is a customer Experience (CX) platform that helps businesses understand their customers better through real-time feedback and actionable insights. With a comprehensive suite of CX tools, Ajua empowers businesses to build stronger relationships with their customers and drive sustainable growth.

Rate My Service is a Kenyan-based Customer and Employee Experience platform focused on providing feedback solutions to businesses.