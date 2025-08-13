Shares

Safaricom has announced that it has invested Ksh. 1 million to support the Dr. Geoffrey Griffin Memorial Bike-A-Thon challenge. The cycling event is organized by the students of Starehe Boys’ Centre and School to honour the legacy of Dr. Geoffrey W. Griffin, the founder of the institution.

The event features two legs. The first leg took place over the past week, from August 2nd to 11th, and ran from Busia to Nairobi, with stopovers in Bungoma, Eldoret, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, and Mai Mahiu. The second leg, scheduled from August 18th to 24th, will take the cyclists from Nairobi to Mombasa, passing through Emali, Mtito Andei, Voi, and Samburu.

“We are proud to partner with Starehe for this inspiring event. Watching these young riders push themselves across towns and counties has been a powerful reminder of the values that unite us. Supporting it reflects our commitment to empowering youth and fostering positive change across Kenya.” Said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The cycling team includes 10 Starehe students in Form 3, selected through a competitive process and trained in advance, alongside professional riders, alumni and mentors. The teams have a dedicated support crew of nutritionists, medical staff, logistics experts, and media teams. Funds raised will go towards scholarships and infrastructure at Starehe Boys’ Centre, sustaining its mission of providing quality education to bright but needy students.

“I am truly inspired by Dr. Graffin’s legacy at our institution, which is why I took up the challenge to participate in this race. The first leg has pushed me beyond what I thought I could achieve, but it’s a powerful reminder that we are riding for a purpose. We are grateful to Safaricom for believing in us and making this journey possible through their sponsorship,” said Mohamed Mohamud, a cyclist and student at the Centre.

Founded in 1959, the Starehe Boys’ Centre began as a rescue home for boys displaced by Kenya’s struggle for independence. Established by Geoffrey Griffin, alongside Geoffrey Gatama Geturo and Joseph Kamiru Gikubu, the Centre provided shelter, education, and hope for homeless and vulnerable children.