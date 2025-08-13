Shares

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has announced the appointment of Nicholas Clarke as Managing Director and Partner in its Nairobi, Kenya office, effective 1 July 2025.

As a Managing Director and Partner, Nicholas’ work will focus on economic development, including investment acceleration, trade promotion, and industrial growth. He will work with clients across the development ecosystem. They include donors, foundations, and multilateral institutions, supporting large-scale programmes across Africa.

Before relocating to Nairobi, Nicholas was based in BCG’s New York office between 2017 and 2020. Prior to joining BCG, he held roles in international development, including with the International Finance Corporation’s Africa strategy team, and served for three years as a policy adviser to Rwanda’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Nicholas holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, an MSc in Development Economics from the University of Oxford, and a BSc in Economics from the University of York (UK).

He has been pivotal in driving transformation for organisations and companies across the region. With a deep passion for helping businesses adapt, innovate, and thrive in ever-changing markets, Nicholas has enabled clients to unlock new value, embrace digital disruption, and build resilient, future-facing organisations.

Takeshi Oikawa, Managing Director and Partner and lead of BCG Kenya, congratulated Nicholas on his appointment, saying: “Nicholas has demonstrated remarkable leadership and a relentless drive to help organisations transform and succeed. His ability to guide clients through complex change has made a tangible difference in the region. We are proud to see Nicholas step into this expanded role as BCG deepens its commitment to the growth and transformation of East Africa.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nicholas said: “I am excited about this new chapter and helping our clients across East Africa transform their businesses for long-term, sustainable success.”

The firm also announced a senior appointment in South Africa recently. Keshlan Mudaly was appointed as Managing Director and Partner in the Johannesburg office, also effective 1 July 2025.