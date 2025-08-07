Shares

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), in partnership with the Danish Industry and the Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry (MITI), has launched the Eco-Labelling Guidelines for Kenya’s Manufacturing Sector.

Speaking during the launch, Wahome Kinguru, Director of Industries at Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry, reiterated the government’s commitment to placing sustainability at the heart of industrial development.

He said “The Government of Kenya is committed to delivering on its climate action commitments under the Paris Agreement, particularly through our updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 32% by 2030. Industry plays a pivotal role in achieving these targets. Through the Green Economy Strategy and Implementation Plan (GESIP), and regulations such as the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), we are creating a policy environment that supports responsible production. Eco-labelling is a key enabler in this transition. It not only drives cleaner production and efficient resource use but also opens new market opportunities by demonstrating Kenya’s credibility in meeting international sustainability standards. These guidelines provide a critical tool for industries to align with national climate goals while remaining globally competitive.”

The Eco-Labelling Guidelines provide practical guidance for manufacturers on how to embed eco-labelling into their product lifecycle, from design and packaging to distribution and disposal.

Tobias Alando, Chief Executive at KAM, reflected on how the expectations of consumers are transforming the business landscape. He reiterated that, “Let us not underestimate the changing face of consumption. Consumers are no longer passive. They are engaged. They are reading labels, researching company values, and rewarding brands that match their environmental values. Today’s modern-day consumer is buying into a product’s process, a value system, and a story. Increasingly, that story needs to reflect transparency, accountability, and sustainability. Eco-labelling is how we, as manufacturers, can meet them halfway and invite them into a deeper relationship with our brands.”

As global regulations continue to evolve, eco-labelling also helps position Kenyan products for export competitiveness, especially within the European Union (EU), where environmental compliance is becoming a non-negotiable requirement.

Klaus Lehn Christensen, Danish Industry East Africa Manager, emphasized the strategic value of these guidelines in global trade. He said, “These guidelines present a chance to align your product with international markets through trade agreements such as the Kenya–EU EPA. Today’s consumer wants to see not just what you produce, but how you produce it and its impact, especially when it comes to sustainability. In Europe, two major shifts are happening: tariffs are changing, and sustainability requirements are becoming stricter. As an industry, we acknowledge that our production processes can impact the environment. It is vital that we lead the charge in protecting it and eco-labelling gives us the tools and transparency to do just that.”