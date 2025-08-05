Shares

The M-Pesa Foundation has announced that it will construct learning facilities worth Ksh. 35 million at Limbine Primary School in Meru County.

The Foundation will construct six classrooms for learners from Grade 1 to 6, the renovation of four classrooms, the construction of a science laboratory and the construction of ablution blocks for staff and learners. It will also renovate the existing administration block and construct a new kitchen. The facilities are set to benefit more than 520 learners.

“Education is a great equaliser, opening doors and improving people’s lives regardless of their background or circumstances. Unfortunately, despite the great progress that education has brought to our society, the sector still grapples with ongoing challenges, one of them being the lack of adequate infrastructure, which limits access to quality education. That is why M-Pesa Foundation has invested in education in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, County Governments, and local communities under the Citizens of the Future Programme,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Since Inception, Safaricom through its Foundations has invested Ksh. 126 million in education projects in Meru County. The most recent intervention took place at Lubunu Primary School where construction of school facilities is currently ongoing.

The M-PESA Foundation aims to promote Health, Education and Environmental Conservation for the social and economic benefit of the people of Kenya and has reached over 3 million people over the years.