The M-PESA Sokoni Festival was hosted at the Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday in a culmination of events to celebrate M-PESA at 18.

The festival brought together over 100 local businesses offering amazing deals dubbed “deals kuruka” that attracted large crowds eager to enjoy discounts on devices, electronics, household items, beauty and fashion products, travel packages, and more.

“Today, we are proud to have over 100 businesses working with us. As you can see, hundreds of customers have come out to enjoy the experience. We have brought you all together not only to celebrate, but also to say thank you, to reward our customers with amazing deals and to support the growth of small businesses right here in Kisumu. Merchants play a critical role in driving our local economy, they are the backbone of our communities, creating jobs, offering essential goods and services, and powering everyday transactions. Their success is our collective success,” said Esther Waititu, Chief Financial Services at Safaricom PLC.

The event marked the M-PESA 18th anniversary celebration in the two regions. Customers walked away with different gifts including shopping vouchers, electronics, Smartphones, among other surprises. Throughout the tour, Safaricom has been engaging its loyal customers, celebrating hitting the 50 million customers’ ahead of its 25th birthday in October this year.

“Today has been a great day for me. On a typical day, I sell around ten pairs, but today I have nearly tripled that, maybe even more. I have gained new customers, and I can confidently say I am a happy man. As you can see, more customers are still coming in to support my business. I am truly grateful to Safaricom for creating this platform, not just for me, but for many other businesses here today that are also recording impressive sales. I would even encourage Safaricom to consider bringing M-PESA Sokoni to Mamboleo on a monthly or quarterly basis,” said Felix Kamadi, shoe vendor

A major highlight of the day was the M-PESA or the Box game, which saw customers winning prizes, with Cynthia Meyo from Kisumu emerging as the grand prize winner of Ksh. 180,000.

Later in the evening, residents were treated to electrifying performances by Kenyan artists including Apesi, Ssaru, Meja, King Kaka, Musa Jakadala, Khaligraph Jones, and Coster Ojwang.

The weeklong celebration featured a variety of activities. They include a caravan tour across major towns in the Western and Nyanza regions, market activations, the Safire Connect forum for agri-entrepreneurs, the Wezesha Mama programme, the Grow with Safaricom Business Forum, the M-PESA Agent Awards, and Safaricom Hook, a youth-focused initiative held in Siaya and Mbale.

After a successful tour of the Greater Western region, the caravan now heads to Nairobi next week, which will also mark the culmination of the M-PESA Sokoni regional tours.