Shares

More than 100 entrepreneurs in Mt. Kenya region have participated in the regional Grow with Safaricom Business forum. The forum was held under the theme Fueling financial growth through innovation.

The Grow with Safaricom Business forum is a platform designed to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills that can help them to sustainably accelerate their growth.

This brings the total number of entrepreneurs who have benefitted from the forum in the region to over 250, following a similar session held in Nanyuki last year focusing on Financial Wellness, Security & Data Privacy.

“Innovation has often been viewed as a luxury, rather than a necessity and many businesses, especially those outside Nairobi, have been left behind in the digital transformation conversation. At Safaricom Business we focus on connecting, enabling, protecting and transforming businesses which is why we bring expert conversations at the Grow with Safaricom Business forum to discuss issues that are relevant to entrepreneurs,” said Frankline Okata, Ag. Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

Nationally, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) employ more than 80 per cent of the working population. Yet, nearly half of these businesses do not survive past their third year.

The Grow with Safaricom Business forum is designed to equip them with tools and knowledge to digitise operations, improve customer experience and scale their ventures.

Since its inception in March 2024, the forum has reached over 1,000 businesses in the Coast, Nairobi, Greater Western, Rift and Mt. Kenya regions.

Through the series, businesses exchange ideas on how they can leverage digital technologies to enhance their market reach, streamline operations, and create a strong brand presence online.