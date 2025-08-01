Shares

Somali Airlines, the national flag carrier of Somalia, is on the verge of resuming operations within the next two months, marking a significant milestone after a 34-year hiatus. This revival is seen as a pivotal step in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to rebuild its national institutions, foster economic growth, and strengthen its connectivity with the rest of the world.

Founded in 1964, Somali Airlines, affectionately known as the White Star due to its distinctive white and blue livery, was once a prominent airline in Africa. It operated extensive domestic and international routes, connecting Mogadishu with major destinations across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, including cities like Rome and Frankfurt. However, the airline ceased operations in 1991 following the collapse of the central government and the onset of civil war, leading to a long period where private domestic carriers and foreign airlines solely served Somalia’s airspace. The country regained full control of its airspace in 2017, nearly three decades after it had been managed by the United Nations from Kenya.

The federal government has finalized an agreement with Lema Holding Group for the acquisition of two modern Airbus A320 aircraft. Transport Minister Mohamed Farah Nuuh emphasized that this initial acquisition is just the first phase of a broader, more ambitious strategy. The government plans to acquire an additional two to three aircraft by 2026, aiming for a phased expansion to steadily rebuild the airline’s capacity and enable it to compete effectively in the global aviation landscape.

While the current focus is on short-to-medium-haul routes, there is potential for future expansion into long-haul destinations as the airline grows. This undertaking is seen as a key step in Somalia’s path to recovery and development.