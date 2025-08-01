Shares

Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u has been appointed to the DPI Safeguards Strategic Advisory Board. The global board offers independent guidance on the adoption, country-level implementation, and evolution of the Universal Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Safeguards Framework.

Ndung’u is a former Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Digital Economy in Kenya. With nearly three decades of expertise in ICT, she has played a pivotal role in shaping key national policies, including the Kenya National Digital Masterplan 2022–2032.

The DPI Safeguards initiative, a collaborative effort by the United Nations Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies (ODET) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aims to ensure safeguards-by-default within DPI ecosystems globally. The Strategic Advisory Board, composed of diverse international experts, is tasked with advising on governance and strategic partnerships, driving awareness of the Framework’s impact, and supporting country implementations aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As a member of this esteemed board, Ms. Ndung’u will contribute her extensive Kenyan and regional insights to discussions on mobilizing stakeholders, addressing emerging risks, and promoting inclusive and safe DPI development worldwide. Her involvement ensures that the perspective of nations like Kenya, which are actively building out their digital public infrastructure, is strongly represented in the global dialogue on responsible digital governance.

DPI Safeguards Strategic Advisory Board Members:

1. Abby Daniell: Director, Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

2. Amb. Prof. Muhammadou M.O. Kah: Ambassador of The Republic of the Gambia to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to UN Offices at Geneva.

3. Antonio Garcia Zaballos: Director of the Digital Sector Office at the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

4. Gloria Guerrero: Executive Director of the Latin American Initiative for Open Data (ILDA).

5. Guilherme Almeida: Program Director at the Brazilian Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services.

6. Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u: Former Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Digital Economy, Kenya.

7. Ravi Aurora: Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs & Policy at Mastercard.

8. Sanjay Purohit: CEO and Chief Curator at the Centre for Exponential Change.

9. Ville Sirvio: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordic Institute for Interoperability Solutions (NIIS).