Safaricom PLC has maintained a Ksh. 48.08 billion dividend payout, following shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of a final dividend of Ksh. 0.65 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

The total dividend payout for the financial year comes to Ksh. 1.20 per share, following an interim dividend of Ksh. 0.55 per share that was paid on or about 31 March 2025. This comes as the company’s share price rose 68.7% compared to last year.

The company registered a Ksh. 69 billion net profit for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, an improvement from the Ksh. 48 billion net profit that the company registered in 2024.

“We closed the financial year on a strong note, surpassing USD 3 billion in total

Revenue, a clear signal of our business resilience and growth momentum. As of 30th June 2025, Safaricom Plc’s market capitalisation crossed the KES 1 trillion mark, reinforcing our position as one of the region’s most valuable listed entities. It reflects not only our solid earnings but also the strategic clarity embedded in our Vision 2030 roadmap, which continues to inspire belief in our long-term value creation,” said Dr Peter Ndegwa, Group CEO, Safaricom PLC.

The company has maintained the same dividend payout for the last three years despite the start-up costs of establishing operations in Ethiopia and the impact of the Birr depreciation, following the introduction of forex regime reforms in July 2024, by the Government of Ethiopia.

The final dividend will be payable on or about 31 August 2025 to the shareholders on the Register of Members as at the close of business on 31 July 2025.

By the end of this financial year, Safaricom shareholders will have received a cumulative Ksh. 255 billion in dividends over the past five years, a growth trajectory expected to continue as the company sets strategic sights on 2030.

In its Vision 2030, the company aims to harness innovation for social good and shape the future of Kenya and Ethiopia with a focus on six strategic priorities. These include:

Acceleration of 4G device acquisitions and affordability

Customer segmentation through the use of Gen AI and hyper-personalization

Growth of mobile financial services beyond payments

Positive EBITDA

Sustainable funding for Ethiopia

Africa’s digitisation

Connecting over 2 million homes and businesses to the internet

“This is how we will future-proof Safaricom by balancing growth today with innovation for tomorrow. Since launching our Vision 2025 strategy in FY2021, we have attained a remarkable Group revenue growth of 48.6%, translating to an 8.2% compounded annual growth rate,” said Adil Khawaja, Chairman of the Board, Safaricom PLC.

In addition to the dividend approval, Edward Okaro, Rita Kavashe, and James Wambugu were re-elected as Board Directors.