It’s a common frustration to not receive the message after you have paid for your Kenya Power prepaid tokens. You may also have accidentally deleted the message. Fortunately, retrieving your most recent tokens is a straightforward process.

Kenya Power provides three quick and convenient methods to check your prepaid tokens history directly from your phone, ensuring you’re never left in the dark. This guide outlines the simple steps to find your last token.

A. Using the self-service portal

To check your Kenya Power prepaid tokens using the self-service portal (selfservice.kplc.co.ke), you’ll need to navigate to the Bill/Meter Query section and enter your meter number. After logging in and accessing the token section, you can view your token history, including the latest token.

Steps to take using the self-service portal

1. Go to the Kenya Power self-service portal at selfservice.kplc.co.ke.

2. Once on the portal’s homepage, locate and click on the Bill/Meter Query section.

3. Input your meter number into the designated field.

4. The platform will display your token history, including the most recent token.

B. MyPower app

Open the Kenya Power MyPower app (Android & iOS), navigate to Bill/Token, and enter your meter number to view your last three tokens.

Steps to take using the MyPower App

1. Launch the MyPower app on your smartphone.

2. Select the Bill/Token option within the app.

3. Input your Kenya Power meter number in the designated field.

4. Your last three tokens will be displayed.

C. USSD Code *977#

Dial *977#, select prepaid services, then latest token, and enter your meter number. You will receive an SMS with the details of your last three tokens.

Steps to take using USSD code

1. *Dial 977#: Open your phone’s dialer and enter *977#.

2. Choose the Prepaid services (token) option from the menu.

3. Select the latest token option.

4. Enter your meter number.

5. Confirm the details and you will receive an SMS with the last three tokens.