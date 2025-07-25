Shares

Kenyan travelers to the United States will now be required to disclose all their social media usernames and handles used across any platform within the last five years.

This directive, to be implemented by the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, is part of a broader global initiative by the U.S. government to enhance security screening for visa applicants.

The requirement has been in effect since 2019 but is now being emphasized. It means that applicants for both immigrant and non-immigrant visas, including those seeking student (F, M, J) and tourist visas, must list their digital footprint. This includes accounts that are currently active, as well as those that may have been deactivated or deleted within the five-year timeframe. Platforms explicitly mentioned on the DS-160 visa application form include, but are not limited to, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit, Tumblr, Twitter (now X), and YouTube. US Visa applicants are also encouraged to provide information for unlisted platforms they’ve used.

The U.S. government states that the collection of social media identifiers is a crucial component of its national security screening procedures.

“National security is our top priority when adjudicating visa applications, and every prospective traveler and immigrant to the United States undergoes extensive security screening,” a U.S. State Department statement on the matter clarified.

US Visa applicants are advised to:

1. Before starting the DS-160 application, take time to recall and list all social media accounts used in the past five years. This includes usernames, handles, or URLs for each platform.

2. Provide complete and accurate information. If you haven’t used social media, the form allows you to indicate None.

3. The online DS-160 non-immigrant visa application form is where this information is collected. It’s a mandatory part of the application process.