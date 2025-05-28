Shares

The US government has announced a stop to the scheduling of new student and exchange visitor visa appointments at its consulates worldwide. The directive comes as the State Department prepares to implement significantly enhanced social media screening protocols for foreign students and exchange visitors.

A diplomatic cable issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed all U.S. missions to immediately pause the issuance of new F (academic student), M (vocational student), and J (exchange visitor) visa appointments. While existing scheduled interviews will proceed as planned, any currently unclaimed appointment slots will be removed from the scheduling systems.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consulate sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor visa appointment capacity,” the cable stated, as reported by U.S. media.

This move marks the latest in a series of sweeping immigration policy shifts under President Trump’s administration, which has increasingly focused on academic institutions and international students under the broad justifications of national security and foreign policy enforcement.

The operational implications of these changes will require US consular sections globally to reassess their staffing, processing capacity, and service prioritization. During this transitional period, consular posts have been directed to prioritize services for American citizens, immigrant visas, and fraud prevention efforts.

The administration has defended this policy shift as part of a broader campaign to intensify scrutiny of foreign nationals perceived to pose ideological threats. This has led to targeted removal proceedings against students and green card holders who have expressed support for Palestinian causes or voiced criticism of U.S. allies, drawing strong condemnation from legal scholars and free speech advocates.

The impact of such policies is significant for countries like Kenya, which is a major source of international students for the U.S. In the 2023-24 academic year, Kenya ranked third among sub-Saharan African nations, sending 4,507 students to U.S. colleges, an 11% increase from the previous year, according to The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education. Nigeria led the region with 20,209 students (a 13.5% jump), followed by Ghana with 9,394 students (over 45% surge).

The broader implications of the administration’s actions extend to prominent academic institutions. Last week, federal authorities moved to rescind Harvard University’s ability to host international students, a decision affecting over 6,000 individuals – approximately a quarter of the university’s student population. The government has also initiated steps to cut off federal contracts with Harvard, signaling a broader effort to exert control over institutions perceived as resistant to executive mandates.

On university campuses across the US, these policies have sparked widespread protests and legal challenges. At Harvard, hundreds of faculty and students have rallied in defense of international students, condemning the administration’s actions as politically motivated and academically detrimental.