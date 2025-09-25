As of 2026, Kenyan citizens will face a new U.S. travel visa program that introduces significant changes, including a new fee for certain H-1B visas.
Key Visa Changes for Kenyans in 2026
The new U.S. travel visa program will impact Kenyans seeking various visa types, with the most notable changes being:
1. Increased fees
A new $250 (Ksh .32,500) Visa Integrity Fee will be added to existing consular fees for most non-immigrant visas, including tourist (B1/B2) and student (F/M) visas.
Additionally, a new U.S. presidential proclamation has introduced a substantial $100,000 fee for many new H-1B petitions for workers currently outside the United States. This one-time fee is in addition to the standard filing fees and could act as a major barrier for Kenyan professionals.
2. Longer Processing Times
The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi continues to work through a significant backlog of visa applications. The new program is expected to further extend current wait times, which can already range from 3 to 8 weeks for some visa categories.
3. Stricter Requirements
Applicants will need to provide more extensive documentation to prove strong ties to Kenya, such as evidence of employment, family, or property, to demonstrate their intent to return to their home country after their visit.
Types of Visas Available to Kenyans
Since Kenya is not a participant in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), all Kenyans must apply for a visa before traveling to the U.S. The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi processes a variety of visa applications, including:
- Tourist Visa (B1/B2): Allows a stay of up to 6 months, with the possibility of a 6-month extension.
- Work Visa (H-1B): For skilled professionals, with an initial stay of 3 years that can be extended.
- Student Visas (F/M): Valid for the duration of the academic program.
- Exchange Visitor Visa (J): Can last from 1 to 5 years, depending on the specific program.