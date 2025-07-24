Shares

Safaricom PLC has today announced that it now has 50 million customers across its mobile network in Kenya. This is a historic milestone for the company as it prepares to celebrate 25 years of existence.

“We are honoured by the trust that over 50 million Kenyans have placed in us. This milestone reflects the deep connection we have built with Kenyans over the past two and a half decades, and as we approach our silver jubilee, we recommit ourselves to always being a force for good and creating what’s next for our customers,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Group CEO, Safaricom PLC.

Over the past year, Safaricom has accelerated its focus on customer engagement and experience, through initiatives such as Sambaza Furaha and M-PESA Sokoni.

The company has grown from just 17,000 customers when it began in 2000 to now serving over 50 million. Beyond Kenya, Safaricom has expanded its operations to Ethiopia, where it has also recently achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 10 million customers as of July 2025. This rapid growth in a new market underscores Safaricom’s vision to become Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company by 2030.

“Our journey has always been about putting customers first, and this achievement is a direct reflection of that dedication. Looking ahead, our next chapter will be about deepening impact, personalising customer experiences, and driving Kenya’s digital transformation agenda,” added Dr. Ndegwa.

Since it began operations, Safaricom has pioneered transformative innovations such as M-PESA, which has evolved into a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem. The company has also invested in connectivity by pioneering 3G, 4G and 5G networks as well as availing internet to homes and businesses.

In the last financial year, the company contributed Ksh. 722 billion to the Kenyan economy, sustaining over 1.28 million jobs. Additionally, more than 8 million Kenyans have benefitted from community projects delivered through the Safaricom Foundation and M-PESA Foundation, which continue to drive access to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment opportunities.