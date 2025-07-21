Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has officially opened the doors to its newly refurbished branch in Kisumu City.

The Kisumu branch will continue to provide services to both individual customers and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The branch was officially re-opened during a week-long customer engagement session. It was attended by a section of the Absa executive leadership team and it covered areas such as Kisumu, Kisii, Mbale, Malaba, Webuye, and Kakamega.

Speaking during a customer engagement event at the revamped Kisumu branch, Absa Bank Kenya’s Consumer Banking Director, Moses Muthui, highlighted Kisumu’s strategic importance as a key economic driver in East Africa. He noted that the city serves as a logistical hub, attracting business from neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania and supporting a vibrant micro and small business community.

“This new-look branch is part of our commitment to a customer-centric strategy, enabling us to deliver financial services at the most convenient locations for our clients, while seamlessly integrating our physical presence with mobile and internet banking options,” Mr. Muthui said. “This reflects Absa’s dedication to supporting and empowering customers in their financial journeys.”

The newly designed Kisumu branch prioritises customer convenience, acting as a central location for personal and SME banking support, digital services, and financial advisory.

Absa Bank Kenya Plc is one of Kenya’s largest financial services institutions, providing personal, business, and institutional banking, bancassurance, FX, wealth and investment, and advisory solutions. It has presence in 38 counties, with 86 branches and 198 ATMs, supported by a robust Internet and Mobile Banking platforms.