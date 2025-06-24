Shares

The evolution of photography is one that is taking the world by storm. From the early days of basic image editing of colour correcting and adjusting exposure to applying filters, image focusing and even night shots, we see how innovation and creativity has always driven the digital imaging sector towards greater heights and potential. At the foot of this digital photography evolution, we see how AI Artificial Intelligence- plays such a crucial role in determining the direction in which smartphone manufactures take to ensure they set the pace in mobile photography.

Presently, AI driven photography plays a key role in determining the relevance a mobile device will have to its user. Consumers now know they do not need to go to a studio to get the images or portraits they would want, just owning an AI powered smartphone is having all the studio you would need at your disposal.

In efforts of enabling people to express, create and capture the beauty of life, OPPO resonates with its consumers and has previously aimed to incorporate AI driven photography into almost all its recent and upcoming mobile devices. In a move to putting creative control in the hands of the people, OPPO through AI, is empowering casual photographers to effortlessly document life the way they see it.

Whether you’re out camping at night or on the beach in the summer, the AI Night Portrait and Soft light Portrait features on the OPPO Reno devices are bound to give you the most personalized portraits that best expresses your emotions at the time. By optimising and balancing lighting dynamics, AI will ensure you get vibrant images. To add onto it, the phones IP69 water and dust resistance features on the Reno13 series enable users to take underwater pictures and videos. However, it is not just about its hardware. OPPO’s unique AI Colour calibration algorithm plays an important part in enabling users to capture remarkable content beneath the surface by dynamically altering focus, colour, and contrast to overcome underwater challenges such as light distortion and variation in colour.

Since the introduction of live-photos in 2015, mobile developers have since aimed at perfecting the stability and flow between the short video clips and the key image frame. AI is helping make this possible, the AI Livephoto feature debut in the Reno 13 Series, automatically records 1.5 seconds of footage before and after the shutter is pressed. Using electronic image stabilization, it ensures the video remain clear and steady. Now this is not all new, but backed up with the AI Editor that can enhance clarity, unblurs images, remove reflections, clears the faces of people in group photos, erase objects or people and correct facial expressions, AI perfects the live-photo shot making your every moment flawless and immortal.

It is not everyday you get a second chance at life, but with AI’s potentiality of increasing the margin for error when shooting content, you get a second chance at correcting and perfecting unsatisfying images so that no moment is lost.

Looking into the future, OPPO sees a future where universally available AI Imaging technology is a force for freedom and innovation that empowers creative expression in mobile photography.

By Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager at OPPO Kenya.