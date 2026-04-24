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For years, WhatsApp’s interface remained a sanctuary from the digital billboards that define Facebook and Instagram. However, that era has officially ended. As of early 2026, Meta has launched a phased rollout of advertisements on WhatsApp in Kenya, marking a significant shift in how the world’s most popular messaging app operates in one of its most active markets.

The WhatsApp ads are concentrated in the updates tab:

Status Interstitials: Similar to the format used on Instagram Stories, full-screen vertical ads now appear intermittently as users swipe through their contacts’ Status updates.

Promoted Channels: Within the “Find Channels” directory, Meta is now allowing brands to pay for top-tier placement, ensuring their updates are seen by users looking for news, sports, or retail content.

Click-to-WhatsApp Expansion: While these have existed on Facebook/Instagram for years, Meta is now optimizing these “inbound” ads to help Kenyan SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) close sales directly within a WhatsApp thread.

Kenya’s digital landscape is uniquely WhatsApp-centric. With an estimated 25 million users in 2026, the app is more than a chat tool; it is the backbone of the country’s informal economy. From Soko groups to local delivery services, the high level of engagement makes Kenya an ideal laboratory for Meta’s AI-driven advertising suite, Advantage+.

The primary concern for users remains data privacy. Meta has been proactive in addressing these fears, reiterating that End-to-End Encryption remains untouched.