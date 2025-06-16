Shares

Power Learn Project Africa (PLP), in collaboration with Safaricom’s youth platform Safaricom Hook, has graduated 300 youth from a software development program.

Launched in October 2024, the PLP x Safaricom Hook Tech Cohort is a fully funded, 16-week immersive digital training initiative that recruited youth from all 47 counties of Kenya. Participants were equipped with digital skills in front-end and back-end software development, and engaged in hackathons, mentorship sessions, and project-based learning.

“This is more than a graduation, it’s a national investment paying off,” said Mumbi Ndung’u, Executive Director of Power Learn Project Africa. “We envision a future where every young African has equal access to digital skills, dignified livelihoods, and the ability to innovate from wherever they are. This partnership with Safaricom Hook has shown that when we decentralize opportunity and unite around a bold vision, we can build a tech-powered workforce that doesn’t just serve Africa’s future, it defines it.”

This initiative is a flagship part of PLP’s 1MillionDevs4Africa campaign, a Pan-African movement to train one million software developers and connect them to meaningful economic opportunities through employment, entrepreneurship, and upskilling.

Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC. “Through this partnership, we’re not just training coders, we’re nurturing thinkers, builders, and creators who will drive Kenya’s innovation agenda and solve challenges at both a national and global scale.”

PLP now invites corporates, startups, development partners, and government institutions to collaborate in creating more pathways for youth by accessing talent through the PLP Talent Hub. The Talent Hub connects graduates to curated job and internship opportunities, freelance gigs, and entrepreneurial support.

“Africa doesn’t have a talent problem, it has a deployment problem,” said Mumbi Ndung’u, Executive Director of Power Learn Project Africa. Across the continent, young people are gaining the right digital skills, but too many remain disconnected from real economic opportunities. We’re calling on employers, investors, and ecosystem leaders to step forward, not just to support training, but to actively recruit, engage, and integrate this ready pipeline of talent. If we align education with industry, Africa will lead not just in workforce numbers, but in innovation, execution, and impact.”

Building on the success of this groundbreaking cohort, Power Learn Project has officially opened applications for its June 2025 intake. Those interested can apply by June 21, 2025 powerlearnprojectafrica.org/applications.