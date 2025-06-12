Shares

The pace and pressure of today’s work environment present a complex web of challenges that deeply affect employees, not just professionally but also personally. In the midst of rising cases of stress, anxiety, and depression, it is no longer a question of if mental well-being should be prioritized at work—but how.

When employees are mentally well, they are more focused, resilient, productive, and creative. On the other hand, stress and burnout diminish attentiveness, hinder performance, and slow personal and organizational growth.

The evidence is sobering. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health disorders are now among the top contributors to the global burden of disease, with depression alone being the leading cause of disability worldwide.

Studies suggest that one in every two people globally will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. Even more concerning is that people with severe mental health conditions die 10 to 20 years earlier than the general population—mainly from preventable physical illnesses.

Mental wellness is not simply the absence of illness. It is a dynamic process of change that enables individuals to improve their emotional, psychological, and social well-being—ultimately empowering them to reach their full potential.

In the workplace, this crisis plays out in the form of absenteeism, presenteeism, disengagement, and high turnover—costing organizations millions in lost productivity. But more than the numbers, it’s about the human toll—employees suffering silently while trying to keep up with demands that often ignore their emotional bandwidth.

Mental health should therefore be the foundation of a healthy, high-performing workforce. When organizations take deliberate steps to support mental well-being, they unlock not only human potential but also long-term business value. Navigating the intricacies of insurance and deriving maximum value out of it requires the help of a partner and expert. This is where an insurance broker comes in.

An insurance broker primarily serves as an intermediary between the insured and the insurer. More importantly, brokers help clients identify the most suitable insurance solutions based on their specific needs and circumstances. Beyond selling policies, they negotiate favorable terms, facilitate claims processing and settlement, and offer expert risk advisory services—leveraging their in-depth knowledge of the industry and market dynamics.

As mental health becomes a priority in healthcare, brokers are increasingly instrumental in ensuring that mental wellness is effectively integrated into clients’ insurance portfolios.

Encouragingly, Kenya is beginning to address mental wellness head-on. In September 2023, the Ministry of Health launched the National Guidelines on Workplace Mental Wellness, a bold step toward integrating mental health into the national employment agenda.

These guidelines place a shared responsibility on both employers and employees: employees are encouraged to practice self-care and seek support, while employers must foster a supportive work environment, provide access to care, and operationalize wellness programs.

But real change begins with acknowledgement and open dialogue. We must first admit that mental health challenges exist and are affecting people in every organization. Creating a culture where it’s okay to not be okay—and where support is readily available—is the first step in building a mentally resilient workforce.

Lest we forget, corporate wellness is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It requires a comprehensive, layered approach that includes physical activity, mental health education, open communication, personalized incentives, and a long-term strategic commitment. A successful wellness program evolves with time and becomes embedded into the very DNA of the company culture.

Tackling this crisis requires collaboration among employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and government institutions. Together, we can expand access, eliminate stigma, and champion a preventive approach that ensures every employee feels seen, supported, and safe.

By Edwin Macharia – General Manager, Healthcare at Minet Kenya. His email is Edwin.Macharia@minet.co.ke